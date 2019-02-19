Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iverne Ann "Ivy" Tizekker. View Sign



IVERNE ”IVY” ANN TIZEKKER

November 25, 1941 ˜ February 13, 2019



Iverne ”Ivy” Ann Tizekker went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 77. She was born on November 25, 1941 to Iver and Mildred Iverson in Williston, North Dakota.

Married to Jim for 57 years, they lived in Boise, Idaho where she taught first grade.

Ivy loved Square Dancing and playing bridge in her mother’s bridge group.

In 1990, they moved to Vancouver, Washington where she continued to teach as a substitute.

A long time church member, she attended Cole Community Church in Boise where she truly began her personal relationship with Jesus. Ivy was a kind and generous woman who deeply loved her family and friends.

In her retirement, Ivy loved to travel, cruise, read and collect autographed books. She was active in her Bible Study and volunteering with many local charities, including; Friends of Vancouver Symphony, The Humane Society and Friends of Cascade Park Library. She loved High Tea, organizing book clubs and outings with her neighborhood community.

Her parents and 2 brothers, Lauren and Brian, preceded her in death.

Ivy is survived and greatly missed by her husband, Jim; daughter, Jennie Forberg (Jeff); daughter, Jill; her son, David (Carolyn); her 15 grandchildren; 6 great-grand children; her church group; and the many friends whose lives she touched throughout the years.

A memorial will be held in her honor on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1p.m. at New Heights Church, 7913 NE 58th Ave., Vancouver, Washington, Summit Room. There is a public viewing at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver from 1-3p.m. on Wednesday, February 20th. An internment service will be at Memory Gardens in Medford, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to Child Evangelism Fellowship, her favorite charity.

Please sign her guest book @

