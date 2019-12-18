IRIS BELLE JENSEN
August 18, 1925 ˜ December 13, 2019
Iris Belle Jensen, daughter of Jack and Effie Robbins Hannah, grew up in the Yale Valley out of Woodland, WA. She graduated from Woodland High School in 1943 and married her high school sweetheart, Herbert Howard Jensen on May 4, 1944.
Iris and her husband and Roland Grove were partners in Jensen and Grove Logging from 1951-1993 when they sold out and retired. Iris was the bookkeeper for the company.
Left to mourn her passing are her two daughters, Janice Ross and Pamela (James) Bennett from Woodland, WA. She and her husband took in many children over the years and one who was like a son, Joe (Marion) Ross of Hayden, ID. She had seven grandchildren (and their spouses); seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Helen Sutton of Amboy, WA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 55 years, Herbert in March of 2000.
Viewing is on Dec. 19, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Laynes Funeral Home in Battle Ground, WA. The memorial service is on Dec. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Woodland Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1300 Atlantic Ave., Woodland, WA 98674. The graveside service will be on Dec. 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery in Amboy, WA.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 18, 2019