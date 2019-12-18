Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Laynes Funeral Home Battle Ground , WA View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Woodland Seventh-day Adventist Church 1300 Atlantic Ave. Woodland , WA View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Mountain View Cemetery Amboy , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



IRIS BELLE JENSEN

August 18, 1925 ˜ December 13, 2019



Iris Belle Jensen, daughter of Jack and Effie Robbins Hannah, grew up in the Yale Valley out of Woodland, WA. She graduated from Woodland High School in 1943 and married her high school sweetheart, Herbert Howard Jensen on May 4, 1944.

Iris and her husband and Roland Grove were partners in Jensen and Grove Logging from 1951-1993 when they sold out and retired. Iris was the bookkeeper for the company.

Left to mourn her passing are her two daughters, Janice Ross and Pamela (James) Bennett from Woodland, WA. She and her husband took in many children over the years and one who was like a son, Joe (Marion) Ross of Hayden, ID. She had seven grandchildren (and their spouses); seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Helen Sutton of Amboy, WA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 55 years, Herbert in March of 2000.

Viewing is on Dec. 19, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Laynes Funeral Home in Battle Ground, WA. The memorial service is on Dec. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Woodland Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1300 Atlantic Ave., Woodland, WA 98674. The graveside service will be on Dec. 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery in Amboy, WA.

