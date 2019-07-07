Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Josephine Collett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



IRENE JOSEPHINE HORAK COLLETT

March 16, 1925 ˜ June 20, 2019



Irene Collett passed away on June 30, 2019 surrounded by family and all their love around her. Born in Delia, KS to Ignac and Veronica Horak, Czechoslovakian immigrants, Irene grew up on a 40-acre farm in Delia with her seven siblings and started school at age 5 in a one room schoolhouse, unable to speak a word of English.

She met her husband Melvin while he was stationed at Fort Riley, KS, and they moved to the Camas/Washougal, WA area where he grew up. The couple had 3 children: Ron, Harold and Sherry. She retired from Pendleton Woolen Mill in 1985 after 33 years of service.

Irene and Melvin square danced at the IOOF Hall and were frequent patrons of the Showboat Tavern in the 70’s. They also boated on the Columbia River and enjoyed gardening, traveling in their fifth wheel, clamming, fishing, visiting relatives, and gold prospecting. Her family will remember her canning the best dill pickles, hosting Sunday dinners, talent for playing the harmonica, and making a mean clam chowder.

Irene’s greatest passion in life was gambling at all the local casinos where she won many jackpots on the dollar machine. Her eyes would always light up when talking about her winnings or her next casino trip. She also loved her chihuahuas and the companionship they provided over the years.

Irene is survived her son, Ron (Joan) Collett; daughter, Sherry Collett; daughter-in-law, Patti Collett; sister, Esther Wehner; 2 granddaughters, Melisa (Jeff) Dailey and Monica (Lyon Wolff) Collett; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; and son, Harold.

There will be no service at her request. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Straub’s and Columbia River Cremation is in charge.

Please sign her guest book @

Irene Collett passed away on June 30, 2019 surrounded by family and all their love around her. Born in Delia, KS to Ignac and Veronica Horak, Czechoslovakian immigrants, Irene grew up on a 40-acre farm in Delia with her seven siblings and started school at age 5 in a one room schoolhouse, unable to speak a word of English.She met her husband Melvin while he was stationed at Fort Riley, KS, and they moved to the Camas/Washougal, WA area where he grew up. The couple had 3 children: Ron, Harold and Sherry. She retired from Pendleton Woolen Mill in 1985 after 33 years of service.Irene and Melvin square danced at the IOOF Hall and were frequent patrons of the Showboat Tavern in the 70’s. They also boated on the Columbia River and enjoyed gardening, traveling in their fifth wheel, clamming, fishing, visiting relatives, and gold prospecting. Her family will remember her canning the best dill pickles, hosting Sunday dinners, talent for playing the harmonica, and making a mean clam chowder.Irene’s greatest passion in life was gambling at all the local casinos where she won many jackpots on the dollar machine. Her eyes would always light up when talking about her winnings or her next casino trip. She also loved her chihuahuas and the companionship they provided over the years.Irene is survived her son, Ron (Joan) Collett; daughter, Sherry Collett; daughter-in-law, Patti Collett; sister, Esther Wehner; 2 granddaughters, Melisa (Jeff) Dailey and Monica (Lyon Wolff) Collett; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; and son, Harold.There will be no service at her request. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Straub’s and Columbia River Cremation is in charge.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close