IRA M. LINSON

August 8, 1938 ˜ April 25, 2019





On April 25, 2019, Ira M. Linson, 80, of Vancouver, WA, passed into heaven to join Esther, his ”bride” of 50 years. He was born in Segundo, CO to Earnest and Mildred Linson. His younger years were spent in Colorado. In 1952 the family moved to Roseburg, OR. He later moved to Portland, OR and then to Vancouver.

He owned Ira’s Muffler Shop, in Orchards, for 40 years. Ira was a very special, caring man, with a wonderful sense of humor. He loved and was much loved by his family and many friends.

Ira had many interests in his life. He had a wonderful voice and loved singing karaoke. He and Esther raised Appaloosa horses, restored classic cars, cruised on their boat, enjoyed motorhome travel and played on snowmobiles, jet skis and dune buggies.

Ira is survived by his son, Gene Linson (Anita); and step-daughters, Janice Bottemiller (Don) and Kathe Sumrill (Robert); grandchildren: Justin Linson (Kimberly), Geoffrey Linson (Chloe), Jeremy Linson, Eric Linson (Holly), Adam Linson, Tim Lehner (Deborah), Darla Dow (Dan), Mark Lehner and Greg Erickson; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; his sisters, Joyce Cox (David), Trudy Ballard (John); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Esther; his parents; his 6-year-old daughter, Alberta Louise; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Vancouver Church of Christ, 9019 NE 86th Street, Vancouver, WA.

