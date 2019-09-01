Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ingvert Leo Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



INGVERT LEO JONES

October 5, 1936 ˜ August 23, 2019



Leo Jones, loving husband and father of four, passed away after a short battle with cancer at the age of 82. He was born Ingvert Leo Jones on Oct. 5, 1936 to Ingvert LaVern and Kathryn Jones in Blair, NE. After graduating high school in 1954, Leo joined the Navy.

He married Donna (Larson) Jones in 1956. The two moved several times before landing in Camas, WA.

Leo loved to spend his time hunting, fishing, and watching sports. Leo and Donna enjoyed spending time on the Washington Coast clam digging, fishing, and beach combing. Of all his hobbies and interests, he most cherished his family and the time he spent with them.

He was known for and will be remembered by his quick wit, and his comedic, kind, and generous spirit.

Leo is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna; his four children, Leah Brown (Rick), Cheryl Stencel (Russ), Kevin Jones (Tamie) and Kristi Meadows (Mike); seven grandchildren, Alyssa Paulson (David), Ryan Jones, Justin Jones, Elizabeth Bailey, Amelia Stencel, Micaela Meadows and Danielle Meadows; three great-grandchildren, Ella and Henry Paulson and Sawyer Denton; his sister, Bette Mercier (Bob); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, LaVern; his mother, Kathryn; and ten brothers and sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Sept. 7, 2p.m., at the AWPPW Union Hall, 514 NE Dallas St., Camas, WA.

