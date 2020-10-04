INGE BARTON-HANNING
October 25, 1939 ˜ September 27, 2020
Inge Barton-Hanning passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in her Vancouver, WA, home where she lived for the last 50 years. Born Oct. 25, 1939 to Ludwig and Frieda Kiefer, she grew up in Geisslautern, Germany surrounded by a large extended family.
At the age of 20, she married Donald Barton, who was stationed in France with the U.S. Air Force. They moved to the States in 1961, lived in Las Vegas, NV, and Boise, ID, and finally settled in Vancouver where they raised their four children and many pets, until Don passed in 1984.
Inge later married David Hanning and they spent the last 30 years together going dancing at the Luepke Center, taking their dog, Sadie, for walks, traveling and spending time with their longtime neighbors in Cascade Park. Inge had a passion for animals, drawing and painting, organic gardening and living a healthy lifestyle.
Inge is survived by her husband, David; son, Michael Barton; daughters, Corina Johnson, Lisa Barton Hassel and Ingrid Barton; and granddaughter, Cecilia Hassel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; and grandson, Christopher Barton.
The family would like to thank Hospice, and especially nurse Cathy, who helped Inge and her family through this journey.
A private celebration of life will be held in the near future.
