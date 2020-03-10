INA RUTH HERIFORD
August 22, 1924 ˜ March 3, 2020
Ina Ruth Heriford passed away on March 3, 2020 in Vancouver, WA at the age of 95. She was a resident of Clark County her entire life.
Ina was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved spending time with her family. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed camping, canning and sewing.
Ina is survived by her husband of 74 years, Eugene; daughters, Kathleen (Keith) Harris and Rene’ (Terry) Mash; son, Gregg (Becki) Heriford; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Forrest and Dean Bottemiller.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Esther Bottemiller; brothers, Curtis and Jerry; and sisters, Elaine Oquist and Jeannette Andring.
Please join the family in a Celebration of Life at Liberty Bible Church, 12401 NE Salmon Creek Ave. on Thurs., March 12 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 10, 2020