ILA LAVONNE ”BONNIE” McCOURTNEY
January 28, 1926 ˜ November 6, 2019
Ila Lavonne ”Bonnie” McCourtney passed away Nov. 6, 2019, in Brush Prairie, WA. She was born Jan. 28, 1926, in Bronson, KS, to Ruth and Dean Broughton.
Bonnie received an associates degree and was secretary to the superintendent of Ridgefield School District. She was also a licensed tax consultant.
Bonnie was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church and loved calligraphy, collecting dolls, carousel horses and teapots. She also loved cutting out articles and sending them to people. Bonnie loved to take photos and make photo albums for her family. She was very patriotic, loved her country and family.
She is survived by her children, Bill McCourtney, Bob McCourtney and Barbara McCourtney; six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Wes McCourtney; sisters, Marge Miller and Jewel Staubes; and parents, Dean and Ruth Broughton.
Graveside service will be Nov. 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens and celebration of life will be Jan. 4, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will be Nov. 13 and 14, from noon to 8 p.m., and Nov. 15 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to .
Special thanks to Evonne Merrill and Barbara McCourtney for caring for Bonnie until her death.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 10, 2019