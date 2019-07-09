HOWARD TALBITZER
July 4, 1924 ˜ July 5, 2019
On Friday, July 5, 2019, Howard F. Talbitzer, loving husband, father, and grandfather, of Camas, WA, passed away at the age of 95. He was born on July 4, 1924 in Omaha, NE to John and Marie Talbitzer.
Howard proudly represented our country for four years in World War II, as a Merchant Marine and later had various jobs, including working for Arco in Portland for 29 years, as well as many decades as a home builder.
Howard had a passion for vegetable gardens, including growing pumpkins, which he loved to share with neighbors and friends.
Howard is survived by his loving wife, Mary, of 43 years; son, Steve Talbitzer; grandsons, John, Micah, and Christopher; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie; sisters, Doris (Larry) Severson and Virginia (Tom) Stinnette; and brother, Charles (Frances) Talbitzer.
A funeral service will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 324 NE Oak Street, Camas, WA 98607 on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11:00a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriner’s Hospital, or a .
Published in The Columbian on July 9, 2019