HOWARD GLEN BEDELL

September 28, 1936 ˜ December 7, 2019



Howard Glen Bedell passed away on December 7, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington from complications related to kidney failure. Glen was born on September 28, 1936 in Malad City, Idaho to Vida Thomas and Howard Bedell and was raised primarily in Ogden, Utah. He was in the first graduating class of Ben Lomand High School in 1954. He then joined the U.S. Army from 1955-1957 and served as a radio operator or “communications specialist” as he used to say while telling stories of his time in Korea. When he returned, he enrolled at the University of Utah where he graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Civil Engineering in 1962 with honors. He married Sheila Payne on September 1, 1961 and when he graduated from the University he began his 35 plus year career with the U.S. Department of Federal Highways. He and Sheila traveled around the U.S. during their first years of marriage for his work and eventually settled in the Pacific Northwest. After Glen retired from the Federal Highways, they moved to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands where he worked as a civil engineer for the Virgin Islands Public Works from 1994-1996. They returned to Vancouver, Washington and he continued his engineering career at Clark County Public Works where he reluctantly retired at age 75. Glen was married to Sheila for 45 years and loved the outdoors especially fishing, hunting, field trials with his dogs, sailing, camping and road trips with Sheila. He was always passionate about his hobbies which included tying flies for fishing, cooking, clamming, handball, swimming, card playing and he was a jogger his entire life until age inspired him to slow down to a walk. He was a great reader and continued learning his entire life, with a passion for science and social justice. Glen loved his family unconditionally and took care of Sheila while she was ill with cancer until she passed away in 2006. Glen is survived by his children, Kelly Fahlman (Eric), Suzie Alan (Scott), David Bedell (Maureen); grandchildren, Claire and Tom Fahlman, Logan and Maya Bedell, Troy, Ava and Anthony Alan; sister, Ann Clark; sister-in-law, Sharon Bedell; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brothers, Dale and James Bedell. Glen will be greatly missed, and our lives were forever blessed by his generous, intelligent, independent, feisty yet quiet nature. A memorial service and celebration of Glen’s life will be held at the family cemetery in Samaria, Idaho in May. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Southern Poverty Law Center or Oregon Public Broadcasting would honor his memory.

