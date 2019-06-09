Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Lewis River Fellowship 2000 Lewis River Road Woodland , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



HOPE JINKINSON-ETEN

November 6, 1936 ˜ June 6, 2019



Hope Jinkinson-Eten, 82, passed away on June 6, 2019 at the Elaine and Don Heimbigner Community Hospice Care Center in Vancouver, Washington. She was born on November 6th, 1936 in Portland, Oregon to Fred R. Jinkinson and Veral Scoval.

Hope grew up in Vancouver, Washington where she graduated from Vancouver High School in 1954. After high school, she attended the Vancouver School of Beauty earning her cosmetology license. Hope later earned her Esthetician Certificate. Hope worked for over 26 years in the beauty and skin care industry and retired from 22 Changes in Vancouver, Washington.

Hope married Richard Eten on July 18th, 1958 in Vancouver, Washington. They were happily married for 61 years. Hope enjoyed her family, gardening, flowers and her Labrador Retrievers,

Hope is survived by her husband, Richard Eten of Woodland, Washington; her sons, Bret Eten, Tri Cities, Washington (spouse - Vivian), John Eten, Normandy Park, Washington (spouse - Michelle); sister, Eileen Pruitt, Vancouver, Washington; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Lewis River Fellowship located at 2000 Lewis River Road, Woodland, Washington 98674 on Tuesday, June 11th. The service will begin at 11:00AM. Hope will be laid to rest at Yale Memorial Cemetery located at 14490 Lewis River Road, Ariel, WA 98603. Hope had many found memories in the hills surrounding the Yale Valley, boating on Yale Lake and enjoying family and friends in the nearby town of Cougar.

Hope loved flowers and wanted to be surrounded by them at her service. We encourage you to bring flowers to the service.

The family of Hope Eten wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the wonderful and kind people at Mallard Landing Assisted Living and the gracious people at Community Hospice for taking care of Hope.

Please sign her guest book

