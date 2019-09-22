Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Homer P. Dixon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



HOMER P. DIXON

March 24, 1932 ˜ September 16, 2019



Homer P. Dixon, 87, of Woodland, Washington, passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to Benson and Alta Ralph Dixon, the second of three children. He graduated from Bonanza High School in 1950.

Homer married Donna Phillips on Dec. 12, 1953, at Reno, Nevada.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955.

He worked at Alcoa for 20 years.

Homer is survived by his wife of 65 years, Donna; daughter, Jani (Rob) Hymas of Ridgefield, Washington; brother, Ralph (Mary Jo) Dixon, and sister, Janey (George) Simmons, all of Bonanza, Oregon; three grandchildren, Ashley, Joe, and Mallory; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Julie; his grandson, Daniel; his nephews, Ron and Mike; and his little buddy, Pepe.

The family would like to thank his doctors of many years who took great care of him: Dr. Subocz, Dr. Kaiser and Dr. Bhavsar.

Homer’s sense of humor will be truly missed by all those fortunate enough to have been touched by his life.

“See you later alligator, afterwhile crocodile!”

Service information will be announced later.

Please sign his guest book @

Published in The Columbian on Sept. 22, 2019

