HOLGER S. ENGSTROM
December 28, 1939 ˜ August 1, 2020

Holger S. Engstrom passed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, after a 14-month battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Born in Baker, MT to Carl & Anna Engstrom, he was the youngest of six children. He served in the US Army as a medic from 1959 to 1962. After being discharged from the service, he married Colleen M. Sheehan in June 1962.
Holger attended Montana State University, where he graduated with a business degree.
Most of his career was spent in the food & candy sales industry and he was known by many as the “Candy Man.” He was very involved with Rose City Little League and served as Player Agent and President and was one of the first “official” umpires for the League. He impacted the lives of many kids through the years with his incredible coaching & pitching talent.
Two of Holger’s passions were golfing and the Portland Trail Blazers. He was an avid golfer and a season ticket holder and loved attending games with his beloved wife, Colleen.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Colleen M. Engstrom; children, Carla White, Aaron (Sheila) and Ansen Engstrom; four grandchildren, Kelsie, Lexie, Aaron and Arika Engstrom. He is also survived by his brother, Carl Engstrom.
The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Amazing Grace Baptist Church, 6902 N.E. Hazel Dell Ave., Vancouver, WA 98665 with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to either the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or Amazing Grace Baptist Church.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 9, 2020.
