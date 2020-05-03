Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary



HILDEGARD VIKTORIA HANLEY

December 8, 1930 ˜ April 25, 2020



Hildegard Viktoria Hanley passed away on April 25, 2020 at the age of 89 in Vancouver, Washington. She was born in Munich, Germany on December 8, 1930.

She retired in 1993 after a career as Host Nation Advisor to the U.S. Army, 2nd Armored Division (FWD), Osterholz-Scharmbeck, Germany. She was a long-time member of Club Green Meadows, The Newcomers Club, the German American Society of Portland, and parishioner of St. James Proto-Cathedral, Vancouver, Washington.

Hilde is survived by her loving and devoted husband, William Francis Hanley of 63 years. They were married in St. Louis, Missouri on April 27, 1957. Hilde is lovingly remembered by her son, Mark Hanley of Skamania, Washington; daughter, Kelly Moses of Oak Harbor, Washington; son, Craig Hanley of Vancouver, Washington; daughter, Julie Martin of Yakima, Washington; and fourteen grandchildren.

Hilde was preceded by her mother, Anna Moser and father, Hans Moser of Munich, Germany.

A private graveside service was held at Holy Cross Cemetery-St. Thomas Aquinas in Washougal, Washington. A Catholic funeral mass and celebration of life will be held, date to be determined.

