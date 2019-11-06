Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Elbert Cone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



HENRY ELBERT CONE

June 19, 1921 ˜ October 7, 2019



Henry Elbert Cone, 98, of Eden, Idaho, passed away on October 7, 2019. He was born in Liberal, Kansas, on June 19, 1921 to Daisy Mae Cone (Raymond) and Wilford Evans Cone. He spent his youth farming with his Uncle Burt and sister, Myra.

In 1942, Henry joined the Army and marched through Africa with General Patton. He later became a guard in the Neurenburg trials. Henry was awarded a Bronze Star for outstanding courage and valor in combat. His military service was always a point of pride for him and he enjoyed sharing his adventures.

Upon returning stateside in October 1945, Henry transitioned from his Army duty and met the love of his life, Ruby Mae Cone (Kelley). They farmed as well as had a side business of electrical work and plumbing in Turpin, Oklahoma. Henry went on to become a Physics boy as he liked to say at Oklahoma A & M for Bachelors and onto Cal Poly to pursue a Master’s degree.

Ruby and Henry had six children: Richard, Kathryn, Henry (Joe), Donna, David and Sharon. He recently said that ”If he taught his children anything, it was the value of hard work.”

The family moved to Walla Walla, Washington where he took a job at Bonneville Power Administration. Henry worked on many of the dams along the Columbia River as an electrical engineer while establishing his family in Vancouver, Washington.

Empty nesters, Ruby and Henry moved to Rupert, Idaho where he retried from Bonneville Power. Following Ruby’s love of the coast, they moved to Ocean Park, Washington, and built their dream home. After Ruby’s passing, Henry moved back to Eden, Idaho.

Hunting, fishing, gun collecting, and photography were just a few of his hobbies. Henry was rarely idle. In his downtime, he was an avid reader and would devour books in hours. He always had a story for a willing and sometimes not so willing ear.

Henry is survived by his children: Richard Cone, Kathryn Marshall, Henry/Joe (Kathy) Cone, Donna (David) Dahlstrom and Sharon (Kevin) Hanson; his grandchildren: David Brian Dahlstrom, Jr. (Angie), Tamara (Shawn) Buckendahl, Dannielle (Steve) Strain, David (Chris) Cone, Matt (Leann) Cone, Kelsey (Jeff) Schulz and Marina Hanson. Henry will be remembered by his twelve great-grandchildren and one soon to be great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby; parents, Daisy and Wilford; sister, Myra; his son, David; and numerous family and friends.

The family would like to give special thanks to the care staff at Stonebridge in Wendell, Idaho and Hospice Visions for the care provided to Henry.

A memorial service in his honor was held at 12:30 on October 23rd at the Jerome Elks, 412 E 200 S, Jerome, Idaho and a grave side service at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon on Monday, November 11th at 9:30.

In place of flowers, please make a donation in Henry’s name to the local in Jerome, Idaho.

Please sign his guest book @

