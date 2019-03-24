|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Marie Wiswall.
HELEN MARIE WISWALL
May 1, 1932 ˜ March 12, 2019
XOn March 12, 2019, with family at her side, Helen Wiswall passed away peacefully. Helen will be warmly remembered by all whose lives she touched.
XShe is survived by sons Rick Wiswall, Ed Wiswall (Lori) and Bob Wiswall Jr. (Heather), daughter-in-law Seei Mauke Wiswall, seven grandchildren, and one great granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Wiswall and son Larry Mauke Wiswall.
XBorn May 1, 1932, Helen was a lifelong Vancouver area resident. Her life was centered around family and much of that time was spent at the family beach cottage in Long Beach, WA.
XA private family service will be held on a date not yet determined.
XHeartfelt thanks to Helen’s caregivers at Fairgate Estates in Camas. Once again, we appreciate you. Please sign her guestbook @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 24, 2019