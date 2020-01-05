Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM St. John Lutheran Church Hazel Dell , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



HELEN M. (SHARP) ZOOK

February 23, 1938 ˜ December 1, 2019



Helen M. (née Sharp) Zook died of natural causes at Mallard Landings on December 1, 2019 in Battle Ground, Washington at the age of 81. She was born on February 23, 1938 in Moorhead, Minnesota.

She attended the Ellendale Teachers College where she took courses in preparation to enter teaching.

Helen married Donald J. Zook, an engineer, in 1957. After living in various states in the Mid-West, Helen and family, which now included three children: Gary, Randy and Joy, and almost always a family pet cat, eventually settled in Ridgefield, Washington in 1967.

An accomplished seamstress, Helen became the founder and proprietor of the Green Thimble in the 70’s and 80’s, a shop specializing in alterations and original garments, including prom dresses and wedding gowns. She also worked the polls during elections and worked for the census department.

Upon retiring and selling “The Shop”, Helen finally had time to support what she referred to as “her teams”; the Portland Trailblazers and the Seattle Mariners, travelling several times to Spring Training in Arizona to get an early look at the team. She enjoyed bunco with her lady friends and the “Ridgefield Grannies” monthly lunches.

Helen is survived by her husband, Donald (Battle Ground); sons, Gary and Robin (Port Orchard) and Randy and Kristine (Orlando); daughter, Joy Zook (Portland); 4 grandchildren, Jeffrey Poland and Missy, Tracimarie Winters and Jasen, Matthew Zook and Sarah, Evan Zook, Tina Pommier and Blake (mother of Jasmine and Tyler); 8 great-grandchildren, Jasmine and Travis Bornhoeft, Tyler Poland, Dylan Poland, Jordan Poland, Colton Norem, Alana Poland, Elijah Winters and Savannah Winters; 1 great-great-granddaughter, Madeline Shane Bornhoeft; also her nephews, Kenneth Zook and Kory Zook and niece, Kim Zook (all of Garrison).

The Celebration of Life will be on February 22nd at St. John Lutheran Church in Hazel Dell, WA at 1:00p.m.

