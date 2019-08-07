Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Louise Cochran. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM American Legion Post 14 4607 NE St. James Rd Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



HELEN LOUISE COCHRAN

July 22, 1943 ˜ August 4, 2019



Helen Louise Cochran passed away August 4, 2019 at Discovery Rehabilitation Center in Vancouver, WA. She was born July 22, 1943 in Longview, WA to Sybil and Joseph Ackerman and graduated from Kelso High School in 1962.

Helen worked as a Pharmacy Technician at Fred Meyer for 28 years. Retiring in 2006.

She was a member of the American Legion.

Helen loved shopping, jewelry, bling, wine tasting, slot machines, and exercising with “her ladies.” She loved spending time with her daughters and grandkids. She was an avid sports watcher. Her favorite was the Seahawks and NASCAR. Helen loved to have a good time. She had the personality to keep us laughing. Her personality was as bright as the bling she often wore.

We loved our Mom very much.

She was very special. She will be terribly missed.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Debbie Stillwell (Tad) of Yelm, WA and Teresa Stange (Mike) of Longview, WA; grandchildren, Kailee, Skyler, Tanner of Yelm and Zachary, Dylan, Connor of Longview; great-grandchildren, Karson, Cohen, Cannon and Presley; her sister, Carol Ackerman of Vancouver; brother, Eugene Ackerman of Longview, WA; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Sam Cochran; and her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 10th, 3:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 14, 4607 NE St. James Rd., Vancouver, WA 98663.

Donations may be sent to Chesapeake Bay Retriever Relief and Rescue Inc., in care of Carolyn Baughman, Treasurer, PO Box 2187, Poquoson, VA 23662.

