HELEN LEMBERG HENDRICKSON
June 24, 1932 ˜ November 18, 2019
Helen Lemberg Hendrickson, a longtime Vancouver, WA, resident, was born in Negaunee, MI, on June 24, 1932. She walked through the Gates of Heaven on Nov, 18, 2019.
Helen married John (Jack) Hendrickson in 1955 and in 1959, they moved to Vancouver, where they put down roots and raised their family.
Helen had sisu; she was a determined woman with a delightful sense of humor which she maintained throughout her life. Helen enjoyed music, learned the accordion and taught herself to play piano. Family was important to Helen and she loved being surrounded by those she loved.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jack Hendrickson; brother, Richard “Rigo” Lemberg; and daughter, Susan Hendrickson.
She is survived by her son, Rhett (Tracey) Hendrickson; daughter, Diane Pudans; three grandchildren, Reese (Maddie) Hendrickson, Lauren Hendrickson and Erik Pudans; great-grandchild, Walter Hendrickson; brother, Jacob (Connie) Lemberg; sisters, Elizabeth (Doug) Hunsucker and LaVonne Kinder; and many nieces and nephews. In addition, until they are reunited, she leaves behind her brothers and sisters in faith.
A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. Please contact the family for location details.
