Service Information Northwood Park Funeral Home, Cemetery & Mausoleum 16407 North East 15th Avenue Ridgefield , WA 98642 (360)-574-4252 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM 2701 NE 148th Street Vancouver , WA



HELEN KRISTBJORG EKEBERG

July 1, 1922 ˜ June 10, 2019



Helen Kristbjorg Ekeberg, a longtime Vancouver, WA resident, passed away on June 10, 2019, at the age 96 at her home in Felida. She was born to Sigurbjorn and Kristbjorg Sigurdson on July 1, 1922, in Riverton, Manitoba, Canada.

Helen graduated from the University of Manitoba in 1945 with a bachelor’s degree in interior decoration.

In 1947 her brother introduced her to Alfred Ekeberg to whom she married on September 10, 1949. A marriage which lasted 49 years until the passing of Alfred in 2009.

Al and Helen brought her family to Vancouver in 1968 where they moved into her home in Felida. She remained at this home over 50 years.

Helen was a homemaker and resided at her home in Felida. A longtime member of Royal Oaks Country Club, she was passionate about her golf. She practiced for endless hours on her property, sharpening her skills. Another passion of hers was her bridge clubs. She thoroughly loved the game and all her girlfriends in the groups. Helen had a true love for life. Her smile, love, and sense of humor will be remembered and greatly missed by all that knew her.

Helen is survived by her sons, Paul (Lynda) and Carl (Jan); grandchildren, Brandon Ekeberg (Morgan), Krista Hackstedt (Adam), Cassidy Lach (Landon); Paul LaBrosse (Tara), Sheree Backlund (Todd), and Kimber LaBrosse; and her many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sons, Alfred and John.

Private funeral services will be held at Northwood Park Cemetery on June 18, 2019. A celebration and remembrance to be held at Paul and Lynda’s home following the service at 3:00 p.m. at 2701 NE 148th Street, Vancouver, WA 98686 360.713.7675

