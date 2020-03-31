Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



HELEN EDITH HOMOLA

1929 ˜ 2020



Helen Edith Homola, 90, passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2020, with loved ones around her.

Helen was born on May 23, 1929, to Joe and Flora Sarkinen in Gackle, North Dakota. She married Clifford Homola on November 24, 1949, in Gackle, where they resided for 16 years. They moved to Battle Ground, Washington, in 1965. Helen was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. She dearly loved all her family and friends.

Helen is survived by her husband, Clifford. They were blessed with 70 years of marriage. She leaves three sons: Tom (Sue) Homola of Lake Norden, SD, John (Alice) Homola of Brush Prairie, WA, and Dan (Sharon) Homola of Ashland, WI. Six Daughters: Nancy (Gary) Kaski, Mary Jo (Mike) Charlson, Donna Mae (Dave) Rosenlund, all of Battle Ground, WA, Linda (Lon) Rosenlund of Davenport, WA, Amy (Matt) Muonio and Lori (Shane) Tapani, both of Battle Ground, WA. She also leaves many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, all whom she loved so much.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, one brother, two sisters and three grandchildren.

There will be a private funeral service for immediate family. Burial at Elim Cemetery in Brush Prairie, WA.

