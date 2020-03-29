Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



HELEN E. (MAMMANO) PICKRELL

July 1, 1919 ˜ March 7, 2020



Helen Pickrell, 100, left this earth very peacefully on March 7, 2020. She lived a fulfilling life and had many family titles which included wife (twice), mother, stepmother, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma, sister and aunt.

Helen grew up in Eagle Creek, Oregon. She was the daughter of C.O. Troupe and Martha Troupe and had three siblings - all deceased. She attended Estacada High School and graduated in 1937.

Helen married her first husband, Samuel J. Mammano on June 12, 1938. They had four children, Barry Mammano (Judy), Shelley Jacobs (Ken), Dorma Mammano and Trudie Hickman (Bill). During the mid 1950’s and early 1960’s they owned and operated the Rockaway Natatorium in Rockaway, Oregon. The family, (except Barry) moved to Portland in 1962.

Helen became a widow when Sam died in 1970. She took up oil painting as a coping method and excelled in this endeavor.

She met Hugh Pickrell through her dear friend, Hazel Christie. Helen gained two stepsons, David Pickrell and Michael Pickrell (Steve) when she married Hugh on October 28, 1977 and moved to Vancouver, WA.

Hugh had a long and successful career with Tidewater Barge Co. He passed away on November 18, 2011.

Helen expanded her artistic talent when she took up wood carving. Her beautiful creations are a living memorial to the remaining family members who get to treasure her many works of art.

Helen was a special lady who will be sorely missed by her entire family.

A graveside gathering was held on March 11, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.



