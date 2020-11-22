HEIDI M. HILL
May 9, 1942 ˜ November 4, 2020
Heidi, beloved mother, aunt, mother-in-law, grammi and great-grammi, passed away Nov. 4 in Vancouver, WA.
She was the love of our father’s life for 59 years. Mom was loved by so many friends and family. Our hearts are broken and we will miss her so much.
She is survived by her husband, James Doyle Hill; two children, Tina Bruce and Chris Hill (Denise); grandchildren, Heather Bruce, Ashley Bruce, Cody Hill (Lanie) and Morgan Hill (Anthony); great-grandchildren, Jadyn Bruce, Sutton Hill and Hayes Hill.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Erika and Walter Borrmann; brother, Joachim Borrmann and brother-in-law, Dickie Hill.
