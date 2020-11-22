1/1
Heidi M. Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heidi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HEIDI M. HILL
May 9, 1942 ˜ November 4, 2020

Heidi, beloved mother, aunt, mother-in-law, grammi and great-grammi, passed away Nov. 4 in Vancouver, WA.
She was the love of our father’s life for 59 years. Mom was loved by so many friends and family. Our hearts are broken and we will miss her so much.
She is survived by her husband, James Doyle Hill; two children, Tina Bruce and Chris Hill (Denise); grandchildren, Heather Bruce, Ashley Bruce, Cody Hill (Lanie) and Morgan Hill (Anthony); great-grandchildren, Jadyn Bruce, Sutton Hill and Hayes Hill.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Erika and Walter Borrmann; brother, Joachim Borrmann and brother-in-law, Dickie Hill.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Heidi was a dear friend that I miss tremendously. After I moved away, she and I would catch up on monthly hour long calls. She was a kind, caring lady. I will forever miss her giggle!
Leslie Anderson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved