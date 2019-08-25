HEIDI ANN MOULTRIE
June 10, 1958 ˜ August 17, 2019
Heidi Ann Moultrie went home to God Saturday, August 17, 2019. Heidi was born in Elizabethtown, NY, on June 10, 1958, to Eugene and Ellen Marquay, who precede her in death.
Heidi was an operations Mmanager at A.G. Edwards for more than 20 years, and an active member of New Heights Church in Vancouver, WA.
Heidi is survived by her sisters, Kim, Paula, and Andrea; brothers, Ed, Joe, and Scott, husband, Travis and children, Amy, Ryan. Her son Dane Downing also precedes her in death.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, at 11 a.m. at New Heights Church Main Campus.
Please sign her guest book at www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 25, 2019