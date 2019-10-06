HEATHER GORMAN
October 5, 1969 ˜ September 17, 2019
Heather Louise (Gartman) Gorman, beloved wife of Ross Gorman, died peacefully in her sleep Sept. 17, 2019. Heather was born Oct. 5, 1969 to George Kent and Sharon Laura (Shaver) Gartman in Vancouver, WA.
She married the love of her life, Ross Elliot Gorman, 25 years ago. They were blessed with two beautiful children, Jonathan Kent and Elli Marie Gorman.
Heather loved being with her family and friends, and cooking (she was a trained chef). She also enjoyed photography, charcoal drawing and watercolor painting. Her quick wit and hearty laugh brought joy to all who knew her.
Heather is survived by her devoted husband, Ross; her beloved children, Jonathan and Elli Gorman; and her dearest sister, Holly Kinerk (Loren).
Remembrance service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 8310 MacArthur Blvd. in Vancouver, WA on Oct. 19th, at 4p.m.
Donations are suggested to The Lupus Foundation of America https://www.lupus.org/
