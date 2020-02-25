Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Viewing 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 View Map Viewing 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Evergreen Bible Church 9600 Mill Plain Blvd. Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



HAZEL E. STEIN

September 10, 1916 ˜ February 15, 2020



Hazel E. Stein passed away peacefully at her home on February 15, 2020, at the age of 103. Hazel was born on September 10, 1916, in Missoula, Montana, and lived in Tacoma, Washington as a child and in her early adult life, prior to marrying George Stein and moving to Vancouver, Washington.

Hazel worked for the City of Tacoma for many years in its civil service, personnel, and retirement offices. She also worked part-time in a candy store in Tacoma. She continued making and selling candy at a shop in Portland, Oregon for many years after she moved to Vancouver.

Hazel was “saved”, as a young adult, while she was attending a Christian Church in Tacoma. Hazel and George joined a Vancouver area church together early in their marriage, and that church remained Hazel’s beloved church throughout the rest of her life. Hazel was enthusiastic about attending church at Evergreen Bible Church right up to her death. Hazel was in church, as typical, on Sunday, February 9, the Sunday just prior to her passing. Hazel was a beloved Sunday school teacher in years past and she was the church’s Treasurer for more than three decades. Hazel loved the Lord Jesus Christ and she loved her church family at Evergreen Bible Church!

Hazel was an excellent poet and she wrote many great poems over the years. She authored her poems under the name “Hazel Golding Stein.” Golding was her maiden name. A number of her poems over the years were publicly displayed at the Clark County Fair. She even won a Blue Ribbon for her poetry at the most recent 2019 Clark County Fair. One of Hazel’s poems entitled “The Clark County Fair” is permanently on display in the lobby of the Clark County Fair’s administrative offices, on the fair grounds’ property. Hazel loved the fair and she typically attended it year after year including in August of 2019. Hazel always looked forward to touching base with her friends at the Child Evangelism Fellowship of Clark County booth while she was at the Fair.

Hazel was a generous contributor to Christian-related causes and other good causes over the years. In the summer of 2016, Hazel donated land behind her home to the City of Vancouver for a public park. The city, in appreciation, publicly introduced the area as the George and Hazel Stein Neighborhood Park on Hazel’s 100th birthday, which she celebrated that day at the park, with friends, family, and city dignitaries, including the mayor, in attendance.

Hazel was preceded in death by her beloved husband George in 1988 and by his daughter Georgette Blake in 2001. She was also preceded in death by her beloved parents, Ethel G. (Hutson) and Bertie O. Golding and her sisters, Mabel Golding and Beula Kelpman.

Hazel is survived by her granddaughter, Sonja Hathcock of Plano, Texas, and by her three great-grandchildren, Carson Hathcock and Savannah Hathcock, both of Plano, Texas, and Auston Hathcock of Denver, Colorado. Hazel is also survived by many dear friends, some of whom have been like family to Hazel. Dear friends include those within her “church family” at Evergreen Bible Church and certain care-helpers who treated Hazel lovingly and who allowed Hazel to continue to live at home until her death, as well as many others who simply loved Hazel.

Hazel was truly loved in life by many people and she is already missed by those who loved her, but Hazel is undoubtedly in Heaven now as she was strong in her Christian faith and she lived it well!

All are welcome to events in memory of Hazel’s life. A graveside burial is planned at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens at 1101 N.E. 112th Ave., Vancouver. A Celebration of Life memorial service follows at 1 p.m., March 14 at Evergreen Bible Church, 9600 Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver.

A viewing is scheduled from 12 to 9 p.m. on February 28 and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on February 29 at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel.

