HARVEY G. THACKER

April 4, 1930 ˜ August 17, 2019



Harvey G. Thacker of Olympia, WA, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019, surrounded by his family, following a brief illness. He was 89 years old. Harvey was born on April 4, 1930 in Irondale, WA to parents Don and Jennie Thacker. He was the oldest of 4 children; sister Marion and brother Don preceded him in death, youngest sister Darlene currently resides in Kellogg, ID.

After serving in the Korean war, Harvey started a 35-year career with the Washington State Patrol in 1955, serving as a Trooper in Central Washington, Sergeant living in Auburn from 1967-1973, Lieutenant in Vancouver from 1973-1982, Captain in Yakima from 1982-1988, and finally as a Major in Olympia until his retirement in 1990. In 1978, he attended the FBI academy in Virginia, where Harvey proudly graduated with a perfect 4.0 GPA and broke a record for marksmanship.

Following his retirement, Harvey began working for the Western Institutional Review Board in Olympia. He worked there for 22 years and loved every intellectually stimulating minute of his second career.

Harvey and Jacki enjoyed a long and happy retirement together, traveling all over the United States and a trip to the UK. They purchased a vacation home in Chandler, AZ, where they enjoyed nothing more than entertaining their family.

Harvey was a man of many passions. A fisherman par excellence from childhood, chasing steelhead in the rivers all throughout the state was his version of heaven. A day on the river meant fishing from daylight to darkness as there was always one more hole to fish or one more cast to make.

He was a purple-bleeding University of Washington Husky fan. He and Jackie had football season tickets for many years during retirement, highlighted by the 1991 undefeated season. Harvey attended 5 Rose Bowl games featuring his beloved Huskies, the last with son Don and grandson Ian on Jan. 1, 2019.

Harvey was an accomplished golfer, able to shoot his age with regularity over the last 15 years of his golfing life. He was a skilled gardener, people would stop and park their cars in front of his house each spring just to admire his many varieties of blooming rhododendrons.

He was an exceptionally bright man, largely self-educated, with a deep curiosity about the world around him. Having grown up during the darkest days of the Great Depression, Harvey had a deep sense of empathy for those going through hard times. He sought to find the best in everyone, and believed in second chances. He had a tremendous sense of humor and loved nothing better than a hearty laugh.

But most of all Harvey was the best husband, father, grandfather, friend, neighbor, co-worker, fishing buddy or golf partner his family and friends could ask for. He will be missed, but his example of how to live a long and fulfilling life will remain forever.

Harvey is survived by his wife, Jacki, with whom he shared his 61st wedding anniversary on August 3rd. He is also survived by son, Don Thacker and his wife, Barbara of La Center, WA; daughters, Jerry Paige of Denver, CO and Jayne Cooley of Brush Prairie, WA; grandchildren, Sarah Cooley, Nick Cooley and Ian Thacker; and great-grandchildren, Josh and Tyler Cooley.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date in Olympia, WA.

