HAROLD GENE YOUNGER

January 23, 1938 ˜ July 28, 2019



Harold Gene Younger, 81, born in Iuka, MS, January 23, 1938, died in Vancouver, WA on July 28, 2019.

He entered the Army in 1955 at the age of 17 and served for 3 years.

Upon returning home he attended the University of Alabama where he graduated with a bachelor degree in history. He went on from there to attend Golden Gate Seminary in California where he received MDiv degree in 1965.

Harold served in different ministries throughout his life. In the latter part of life he spent helping others improve their eyesight.

Harold had a unique sense of humor and personality. Those who knew him appreciated his good heart and desire to help and encourage others. He loved to sing and passed that passion on to his sons.

Harold is survived by his 3 sons, David Bryan Younger, Charles Randal Younger and Kenneth Terrell Younger; 14 grandchildren;10 great-grandchildren; along with one sibling, Charles Younger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mary; 5 sisters; and 3 of his brothers.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Washougal Cemetery, 3329 Q St.

