H. JOHN LUKE
1923 ˜ 2020
John Luke of Vancouver, WA, graduated from Vancouver High School, Class of 1942.
He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II in the European Theater, 8th Air Force, 91st Bomb Group, B-17 Bombers. John was a B-17 Ball Turret Gunner on the “Nine-0-Nine” completing 35 bombing missions over Germany and France. On June 6, 1944 D-Day, he was on the Invasion of Normandy. John was awarded the Air Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross.
He is survived by his two sons, Rod and Ross; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
His wife of 69 years, Gaile, passed away in 2014.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on May 3, 2020