Guy Phillip Vahl
GUY PHILLIP VAHL
December 23, 1943 ˜ July 26, 2020

Guy Phillip Vahl passed away July 26, 2020 in Vancouver, WA. He was born Dec. 23, 1943 in Portland, OR to Donald and Lois Vahl.
Guy graduated from Battle Ground High School, sheet metal journeyman school and attended Clark College in Vancouver for three years.
After 50 years at Helser Industries, he retired as superintendent.
He was a lifetime member of the Moose and Northwest Steelheaders.
Guy’s hobbies were baseball, fishing and hunting.
He believed in the American Dream, baseball, apple pie and country.
He was predeceased by his son, Scott Vahl; mother, Lois Vahl and father, Don Vahl.
Guy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beverly; daughter, Ginger Jones; son-in-law, Robert Jones and grandson, Lance Jones.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits.

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 7, 2020.
August 7, 2020
My deepest sympathy to his dear family. May the happy, and funny, memories carry you through the time of sorrow and loss.
Jana Morris
Friend
August 7, 2020
My sympathies to Guy's family. He was a good classmate way back at Battle Ground Senior High School. May peace be with you.
Rodger Pettichord
Classmate
