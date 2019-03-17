Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Greta Annette "Penny" Sarvela. View Sign



GRETA ”PENNY” ANNETTE SARVELA

August 19, 1939 ˜ February 14, 2019



Greta, aka Penny, was born August, 19, 1939 to Bob and Pearl McNeely in Pennsylvania, and died Feb. 14, 2019 at home with her family by her side. When she was 2, her mother died and was buried on December 7th 1941 _ the same day the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. When her father enlisted in the US Army he allowed his sister Allene and Charles Riggs to adopt Greta. He returned from the war and remained close throughout her life.

In 1959, Greta joined the US Air Force and while in training acquired her “Penny” nickname from her habit of wearing a shiny penny in her civilian loafers.

She met her future husband on her birthday at her first duty station at the Travis AFB Hospital in California. Six months later they were married and began an 18 year blur of time in which she and family moved to the East Coast, to the Mid West and back to California. As a military wife, Penny was expected to present the same military standards as her husband. His promotions depended on outstanding performance from her as well as his own. As a result she became an active volunteer in the local PTA, Girl Scouts, POW/MIA Committee, base wives club and chapel and was awarded NCO Wife of the Year at Scott AFB in 1972.

Finally, in 1977, she moved with family to Hockinson, Washington (her husband’s rural home). Penny continued her volunteer efforts with Girl Scouts, teaching First Aid with the Red Cross, working with special education students and working the local elections. Many people benefited from her community efforts, but not to the sacrifice of family. Penny’s family was very important to her. Here, we must define family as daughters, their spouses and grand kids, but also includes several people who gained family status through scouting and day care over the years. All of these people benefited from Penny’s ability and willingness to listen to them.

Penny loved the outdoors and walking daily at Lewisville Park. She enjoyed talking with the other walkers and runners. We will all miss her.

Penny was married for 59 years, had 4 daughters, 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, March 31st, 1 to 3 PM at the Battle Ground Community Center. Please come and share your stories with family.

Published in The Columbian on Mar. 17, 2019

