1/1
Greg Marshall
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Greg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GREG MARSHALL

Greg Marshall lost his fight with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Oct. 28, 2020. Greg was born in Vancouver, WA, to Bill and Barbara Marshall; he attended Hudson’s Bay High School.
Greg went to the University of Oregon on a football scholarship, graduating in 1971. This was the beginning of number “40’s” lifelong love for the University of Oregon and the Ducks. He supported the Oregon Athletic Foundation, was the President of the Oregon Club in the late 70s and had season football tickets from the year he graduated until last year when he could no longer walk to his seats.
Greg met his college sweetheart and future wife, Nancy Wilkinson, on campus. They were married for 49 years.
Greg and his family loved playing golf together, skiing together, and especially playing with the grandchildren. The biggest regret Greg had when he was diagnosed with PSP was that he could not play football and run on the beach with his grandkids the last few years.
Greg spent his professional life in the financial field and the car business. When not working, he led a life full of fun and activities with many good friends _ whether it was on the golf course, the ski slopes, attending Duck football games, playing handball or at the Marshall home in Gearhart on the Oregon Coast.
He was very involved at the Multnomah Athletic Club and served on many committees. His favorite contribution to the MAC was developing the Annual Duck/Beaver Blood Drive. Greg was a regular blood donor, giving over 40 gallons of blood in his lifetime.
Greg is survived by his wife, Nancy; their two children, Aaron Marshall (Leah) and Brooke Ives (Ben); and their four darling grandchildren, Isaac and Stella Marshall, and Joseph and Carter Ives. He is also survived by his father, Bill Marshall; sister, Marilyn Vancil; and brother, Charlie Marshall.
Due to the pandemic, we are not holding a celebration of life immediately but intend to hold a celebration when we can get together, in person, to express our love and affection for Greg. In the meantime, please remember Greg when the Ducks score their touchdowns, hold up a glass of your favorite beverage with a cheer to number ‘40’ for the positive attitude he had throughout his journey.
In memory of Greg, please consider a financial donation to the Red Cross and sign up to give blood at www.redcross.org
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 7, 2020
With deepest sympathy and fondest memories to your family, Nancy......Keri Nicolaisen
Keri nicolaisen
Friend
November 7, 2020
Heartbroken that Greg left us so early. Herb and I will remember our beach trips and Bandon golf, the pitch games and your gracious sharing of the Gearhart house for decades. Nancy, we love you and know how great a team you were. To you and your family, we send love and our deepest condolences.
Kathy Smith
Friend
November 7, 2020
Nancy, Brooke, Aaron, & entire Marshall family, We extend our deepest condolences!
Cam & Bruce Ives
Cam Ives
Family
November 7, 2020
Greg was always smiling and had the warmest greetings for all. He will forever be a cherished friend of our family ..such a wonderful man!
Macks
Friend
November 6, 2020
You were my roommate in the Beta House at Oregon--Always thought you were great guy then as I did through all the years we would share a drink and jokes and stories at the MAC--I know the last couple of years were rough on you and Nancy--RIP my brother-------Peace and eternal glory are now the world you occupy--Bill
Dr. Bill Shaw
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved