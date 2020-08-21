In Loving Memory of
GRANT GORDON HALME
September 4, 2003 ˜ August 10, 2020
Our precious son, brother, grandson, and uncle went to heaven on Aug. 10, 2020 at the age of 16. He was born Sept. 4, 2003 in Vancouver, WA to John and Jana Halme.
Grant was a striving member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. He was firm and sincere in his faith.
Grant was fiercely independent and had many plans for his future. He had a dry, witty sense of humor, and loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents, John and Jana of La Center, WA; brothers, Michael and Haley Halme with Mia of Battle Ground, WA, Jarrett and Yasmine Halme of Brush Prairie, WA, and Jake Halme of La Center; sisters, Heather and John Tapani with Oliver, Emery, and Jaren of Battle Ground and Jessica Halme of Tri-Cities, WA; grandparents, David and Genevieve Halme of Battle Ground, Kathleen Homola of Woodland, WA, and great-grandmother, Clara Halme of Yacolt, WA; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Gordon Homola; great-grandfather, Glenn Halme; and great-grandparents, Earnest and Ellen Kangas.
Services were held on Sunday Aug. 16, at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Woodland. Burial took place the same day at Elim Cemetery in Brush Prairie.
