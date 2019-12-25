Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace H. E. Krein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



GRACE H. E. KREIN

September 25, 1930 ˜ December 9, 2019



Grace H. E. Krein, 89, has peacefully went into the arms of the Lord. She was born in Lidgerwood, ND, the youngest of nine children of Clause and Dora Koll.

Grace was one of the first teachers’ aides at the Vancouver School District working at Lieser Elementary and George C. Marshall Elementary when she retired.

Mom and Dad had many adventures together aside from raising three children they were active in charitable causes and had many happy outings during their membership with the Cascade Sam’s RV Club.

Grace is survived by her children, James Krein (Donna), Deborah Bielas (Kent) and Becky Hubbard (Horace); five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Arthur. They were quite a team.

A memorial service will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 8310 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver, WA on Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Alzheimer’s Chapter.

Please sign her guest book @

