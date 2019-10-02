GORDON PURVIANCE
June 5, 1934 ˜ September 27, 2019
Gordon Purviance, 85, loving husband and father, lifelong resident of Vancouver, WA, passed away Sept. 27, 2019. He and his identical twin brother, were born June 5, 1934 to Gordon W. and Elizabeth M. Purviance.
Gordon had a passion for snow skiing, boating, water skiing and camping. He met Elfrieda Fahner on the slopes of Mt. Hood and married her on July 25, 1954.
Gordon was a veteran of the US Army.
He retired from Jantzen after 45 years.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Elfrieda Purviance; and his daughter, Jeanne (Steven) Gordon.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; sister, Joan Lovely and brother-in-law, Scott Lovely; brother, Gerald Purviance; and sister, June Moore.
A memorial service will be held at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Mon., Oct. 7th at 10 a.m.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 2, 2019