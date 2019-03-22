Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GORDON LEONARD HOMOLA. View Sign



GORDON LEONARD HOMOLA

June 15, 1934 ˜ March 19, 2019



Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Gordon Leonard Homola, passed away peacefully on March, 19, 2019 at his home in Woodland, Washington at the age of 84. He was born June 15, 1934 in Fredonia, ND to William and Mayme (Niskanen) Homola.

Gordon married Kathleen Blomquist in December of 1961 and they enjoyed 57 years together. He was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.

Known as a quiet and sincere Christian, his faith was first and foremost. Gordon's wry sense of humor will be missed.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, of Woodland, WA; children Paul and Lisa of Brush Prairie, WA, Ward and Kristina of Battle Ground, WA, Lisa and Brent Halme of Woodland, WA, Jeff and Katherine Homola of Palmer, AK, Denise and Marty Peterson of Ridgefield, WA, Sara and Marc Stapleton of Woodland, WA, Jana and John Halme of La Center, WA; sisters, Jean Tanninen, Margie Smith , Dorothy Hendrickson and Joyce Tapani; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clarence, Fremont and Hubert; sisters, Marie Muonio, Ellen Bellikka, Thelma Homola and Florence Bellika.

The funeral service is Sat., March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with viewing one hour before at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Brush Prairie, 16603 NE 142nd Ave., Brush Prairie, WA 98606.

Final resting place Elim Cemetery Brush Prairie, Washington.

Published in The Columbian on Mar. 22, 2019

