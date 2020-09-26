GORDON L. BAKER
December 1934 ˜ September 18, 2020
Born in Warren, PA, dad was a Vietnam Vet who served our country for 20 years and then went on to put 20 more years in at the Postal Service.
He passed away peacefully at his Battle Ground, WA, home with his son, Dave Baker, by his side. He had lived in Clark County since 1981. Dad was our hero and will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his son, Dave Baker of Battle Ground; daughter, Kris Rose of Anchorage, AK; and son, Tim Baker of Richland, WA. He adored all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
