GORDON KEITH HUNT
July 24, 1943 ˜ June 24, 2018
Gordon Keith Hunt, born on July 24, 1943, passed away June 24, 2018, in Olympia, WA, from lung cancer.
Gordon graduated from Vancouver High School in 1961. He joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Home on leave, he met Arnette Kaye Silen and the two were married on Aug. 23, 1968. They had one child, a son named Brandon, who became a programmer for Microsoft. Brandon married Alla and they have two beautiful children, Carter and Kourtney.
Gordon loved cars and had a red 1962 Corvette which he enjoyed working on and driving. He was extremely capable with tools of any sort and was able to fix almost anything.
Gordon worked for Washington Mutual Savings & Loan as a regional manager but retired and traveled extensively with his friend, Pam Hill, several years before his death. There was no funeral service but his ashes were added to the crypt at Evergreen Memorial Gardens to be with those of his beloved wife, Kaye, who predeceased him in 2013.
Donations in memory of Gordon may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
of Washington.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits