GORDON J. BROUGHER
June 6, 1939 ˜ February 3, 2020
Gordon J. Brougher, 80, of Battle Ground, WA, passed away on Feb. 3, 2020. He was born in Seattle, WA on June 6, 1939 to Dr. John and Esther Brougher. After graduation, Gordon served in the military.
He raced NASCAR in the early 70s.
Gordon then worked for the Edmonds Police Dept. before moving to Battle Ground in 1991. He loved to drive and care for semi trucks throughout the years.
Gordon loved his family, friends, animals and doing yardwork on his mini farm.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy of 30 years; daughter, Cary of Lynnwood, WA; and granddaughter, Jordyn of Seattle, WA.
There will be a Celebration of Life on March 21st from 1-3p.m. at 18821 NE Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 15, 2020