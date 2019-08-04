GORDON DELBERT DENMAN
October 30, 1935 ˜ July 14, 2019
Today the world lost a great man, Gordon Delbert Denman, of Vancouver, WA. He was born October 30, 1935 and went home to be with the Lord July 14, 2019.
Gordon had many jobs in his life but the one he loved the most was being a truck driver.
Gordon was proud of the fact that he was a Korean War Vet. He served his country well.
Gordon’s words of wisdom and his smile will be missed by all those he touched in his life.
Gordon leaves behind his wife, Yvonne, of 65 (almost 66) years; son, Charles (Chris) Denman of Pasco, WA; daughter, Beth (Jerry) Lehman of Vancouver, WA; son, Wayne (Marge) Denman of Pasco, WA; son, Jerry (Cindy) Denman of Kelso, WA; daughter, LaMona (Tim) Patera of Helena, MT; several grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his Dad, Mother, son, Philip and grandson, Jacob.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, August 11th at 4 p.m. It will be at Heritage Church, 8803 NE 76th St., Vancouver, WA. He will be greatly missed.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 4, 2019