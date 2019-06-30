GORDON I BUSLACH
November 22, 1932 ˜ June 22, 2019
Gordon Buslach, a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, coach and friend of many, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. Gordon grew up in Mill Plain, WA where he married and started his loving family of 5 children, Kyle, Gordy, Kurt, Brad and Denise.
After attending and playing football at Linfield College, he pursued his 33 year career of teaching and coaching high school football and other sports. His passion for coaching led him to White Swan, White Pass, Mountlake Terrace and Prairie High Schools. His love for athletics afforded him the opportunity to impact the lives of many young people. He also enjoyed time spent outdoors hunting and fishing, flying his plane, and traveling.
He met his wife Aida, of 23 years, while in Mexico where they spent many enjoyable times together.
He will be remembered as a patriot, a man of integrity, justness, honor and pride. His players will remember the phrase “When the going gets tough, the tough get going!” which was posted in the locker rooms of every place he coached.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Battle Ground Community Center, 912 E Main St., Battle Ground, WA on August 17th at 2:00 p.m.
The family would love for you to share your thoughts and memories in the Columbian link below.
Published in The Columbian on June 30, 2019