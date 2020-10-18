1/1
Godfrieda "Frieda" Ratliff
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Godfrieda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GODFRIEDA (FRIEDA) RATLIFF
March 30, 1946 ˜ September 27, 2020

Godfrieda (Frieda) Ratliff passed away Sept. 27, 2020, in Vancouver, WA, due to complications from cancer. Frieda was surrounded by her sisters and niece at the time of her passing.
Frieda was born on March 30, 1946, in Santa Lucia, Ilocos Sur, Philippines to Teofilo Estoesta and Paciencia Haber Estoesta. She was a 1964 graduate of A.C. Davis High School in Yakima, WA, and attended Columbia Basin College in Pasco, WA, from 1968-1970, and majored in art. Frieda was a gifted artist and enjoyed painting in all mediums. She also had a special ability to recall facts, historical figures and history in general. This helped her excel in Jeopardy, board games and Mahjong.
Frieda will be missed by her brother, Joseph Estoesta, (Becky); sisters, Bernie Gerhardt (Paul), Judy Estoesta and Lucy Urlacher (Matthew); and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Ratliff; parents, Teofilo and Paciencia Estoesta; niece, Danielle Urlacher and nephew, Matt J. Urlacher.
A memorial Mass was held Oct. 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Church in Yakima. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Health and Hospice.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved