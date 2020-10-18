GODFRIEDA (FRIEDA) RATLIFF
March 30, 1946 ˜ September 27, 2020
Godfrieda (Frieda) Ratliff passed away Sept. 27, 2020, in Vancouver, WA, due to complications from cancer. Frieda was surrounded by her sisters and niece at the time of her passing.
Frieda was born on March 30, 1946, in Santa Lucia, Ilocos Sur, Philippines to Teofilo Estoesta and Paciencia Haber Estoesta. She was a 1964 graduate of A.C. Davis High School in Yakima, WA, and attended Columbia Basin College in Pasco, WA, from 1968-1970, and majored in art. Frieda was a gifted artist and enjoyed painting in all mediums. She also had a special ability to recall facts, historical figures and history in general. This helped her excel in Jeopardy, board games and Mahjong.
Frieda will be missed by her brother, Joseph Estoesta, (Becky); sisters, Bernie Gerhardt (Paul), Judy Estoesta and Lucy Urlacher (Matthew); and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Ratliff; parents, Teofilo and Paciencia Estoesta; niece, Danielle Urlacher and nephew, Matt J. Urlacher.
A memorial Mass was held Oct. 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Church in Yakima. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Health and Hospice.
