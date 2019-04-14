Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glyne A. Lashley. View Sign



GLYNE A. LASHLEY

July 1, 1946 ˜ April 6, 2019



Glyne A. Lashley, age 72, passed away on April 6th, 2019. He was born in St. Michael, Barbados to Ambrose and Maudgrie Lashley on July 1st, 1946.

Glyne is survived by his wife of 40 years, Shirley; their children, Chris, David (Claudia) and Steven (Megan); his grandchildren, Donovan and Madeleine; and sister, Maudry-Beverley Lashley.

The funeral service will be held at 3p.m., Mon., April 15th at East Woods Presbyterian Church in Vancouver, WA with public viewing from 10-1p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Glyne was loved by many and will forever be in our hearts.

Memorial contributions may be made to Family Promise of Clark County.

