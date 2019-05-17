Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Lee Kimbell. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Graveside service 11:00 AM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary



GLORIA LEE EDWARDS KIMBELL

July 24, 1931 ˜ May 10, 2019



Gloria Lee Edwards Kimbell was born July 24, 1931, in Wilmington, CA, to John Edwards and Jewel Wall. She was 15 when her father died racing 1/4 midget race cars. Her mother died in 1964. Gloria first lived in Vancouver, WA after her Dad died. She had several step-fathers. Because of them, she also lived in Alabama very briefly, and Seattle and Portland for awhile.

Gloria met Robert Kimbell at Kimbell Brothers Gas Station on Evergreen Highway in 1948 and they married in 1949. They lived in Orchards, Washougal, and mostly in Battle Ground, where they raised their four children.

She finished high school through classes at Clark College.

She worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for many years and also did medical transcribing for a while.

Gloria taught herself to crochet and knit at 18. More than 30 years ago, she started going to Lady Bug, Crystal Plum, and Prairie High School bazaars, selling crocheted items, especially dolls of all sizes with outfits and blankets. Her first dolls were cupies, and she was known as the “Cupie Lady” for many years. She sold the dolls to at least three generations of children. She had a great sense of humor and often made her customers and others she met laugh.

We are very grateful for the Community Health hospice nurse and team who helped us with Mom’s transition. We were able to follow Mom’s wishes to die at home because of these incredible people.

Gloria is survived by her daughters, Linda (Tom, deceased) Sekavec and Peggy (John) Moore; her sons, Robert Kimbell and John Kimbell; her brother, Walter (Shirley) Edwards; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Kimbell; mother and father; and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Monday, May 20, at 11 a.m. Refreshments will be served in the hospitality room afterward to allow everyone to visit.

Please sign her guest book @

Gloria Lee Edwards Kimbell was born July 24, 1931, in Wilmington, CA, to John Edwards and Jewel Wall. She was 15 when her father died racing 1/4 midget race cars. Her mother died in 1964. Gloria first lived in Vancouver, WA after her Dad died. She had several step-fathers. Because of them, she also lived in Alabama very briefly, and Seattle and Portland for awhile.Gloria met Robert Kimbell at Kimbell Brothers Gas Station on Evergreen Highway in 1948 and they married in 1949. They lived in Orchards, Washougal, and mostly in Battle Ground, where they raised their four children.She finished high school through classes at Clark College.She worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for many years and also did medical transcribing for a while.Gloria taught herself to crochet and knit at 18. More than 30 years ago, she started going to Lady Bug, Crystal Plum, and Prairie High School bazaars, selling crocheted items, especially dolls of all sizes with outfits and blankets. Her first dolls were cupies, and she was known as the “Cupie Lady” for many years. She sold the dolls to at least three generations of children. She had a great sense of humor and often made her customers and others she met laugh.We are very grateful for the Community Health hospice nurse and team who helped us with Mom’s transition. We were able to follow Mom’s wishes to die at home because of these incredible people.Gloria is survived by her daughters, Linda (Tom, deceased) Sekavec and Peggy (John) Moore; her sons, Robert Kimbell and John Kimbell; her brother, Walter (Shirley) Edwards; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Kimbell; mother and father; and other relatives.A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Monday, May 20, at 11 a.m. Refreshments will be served in the hospitality room afterward to allow everyone to visit.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close