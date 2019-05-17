GLORIA LEE EDWARDS KIMBELL
July 24, 1931 ˜ May 10, 2019
Gloria Lee Edwards Kimbell was born July 24, 1931, in Wilmington, CA, to John Edwards and Jewel Wall. She was 15 when her father died racing 1/4 midget race cars. Her mother died in 1964. Gloria first lived in Vancouver, WA after her Dad died. She had several step-fathers. Because of them, she also lived in Alabama very briefly, and Seattle and Portland for awhile.
Gloria met Robert Kimbell at Kimbell Brothers Gas Station on Evergreen Highway in 1948 and they married in 1949. They lived in Orchards, Washougal, and mostly in Battle Ground, where they raised their four children.
She finished high school through classes at Clark College.
She worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for many years and also did medical transcribing for a while.
Gloria taught herself to crochet and knit at 18. More than 30 years ago, she started going to Lady Bug, Crystal Plum, and Prairie High School bazaars, selling crocheted items, especially dolls of all sizes with outfits and blankets. Her first dolls were cupies, and she was known as the “Cupie Lady” for many years. She sold the dolls to at least three generations of children. She had a great sense of humor and often made her customers and others she met laugh.
We are very grateful for the Community Health hospice nurse and team who helped us with Mom’s transition. We were able to follow Mom’s wishes to die at home because of these incredible people.
Gloria is survived by her daughters, Linda (Tom, deceased) Sekavec and Peggy (John) Moore; her sons, Robert Kimbell and John Kimbell; her brother, Walter (Shirley) Edwards; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Kimbell; mother and father; and other relatives.
A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Monday, May 20, at 11 a.m. Refreshments will be served in the hospitality room afterward to allow everyone to visit.
Published in The Columbian on May 17, 2019