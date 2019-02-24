Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Jean Morrow. View Sign



GLORIA JEAN CHAPMAN MORROW

May 15, 1931 ˜ January 22, 2019



Gloria Jean Chapman Morrow, 87, died January 22, 2019, surrounded by her family on Whidbey Island, WA. She was born in Snoqualmie, WA on May, 15, 1931, the only child of Esther Quall Chapman and Frank M. Chapman. Gloria was a graduate of Ballard High School and the University of Washington. Go Huskies!

She was a teacher at Denny Junior High in Seattle and Wy’east Middle School in Vancouver, WA.

Gloria is survived by her daughters: Dawn-L Gossard (Jim) of Plano, TX, Anne Morrow of Vancouver, WA, Alyson Carbary of Clinton, WA and Leslie Sinclair (Jay) of Clinton, WA; her grandchildren, Chelsea Carbary of Issaquah, WA, Julia M. Gossard of Logan, UT, and Jordan Sinclair (Emma) of Marysville, WA; and great-grandson son, Easton Chapman Boyd of Issaquah, WA.

She was preceded in death by her son, Clay Franklin Morrow; and her husband, Don A. Morrow.

A celebration of Gloria’s life will be held on Saturday, March 16th, 2:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Vancouver, 4505 E 18th St., Vancouver, WA. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Seattle Children’s Hospital, WhidbeyHealth Hospice, or the ACLU.

