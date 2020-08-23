1/1
Gloria Darlene "Darlene" Dwight
GLORIA DARLENE DWIGHT
February 1, 1932 ˜ August 7, 2020

Darlene passed away Aug. 7, 2020 after having a stroke.
Darlene was born in Salem, OR, to Henry and Clarabelle Gortmaker and moved to Portland in the 1950s where she met and married Gerald Dwight where she raised her family. She taught in Portland Public Schools for over 35 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Dwight; and daughter, Diana Dwight.
She is survived by sons, Jerry (Jeannette) and Darrel; grandchildren, Anthony, Michelle, Jenny, Jason and Alisha; and great-grandchildren, Madison, Ian, Luna and Levi.
Please share memories of Darlene on Skyline memorial
obituary page or @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 23, 2020.
