GLORIA ANN PICKERING

March 3, 1949 ˜ June 2, 2019



Gloria Ann Pickering (nee Cretcher) passed away due to complications related to ALS on June 2, 2019. She grew up in Yuba City, CA, the daughter of Juliana and Harold Cretcher. Gloria graduated from UC Santa Barbara and moved to the northwest as a young woman.

Gloria married Edwin Pickering in 1985. The couple bought property in Vancouver, WA where they raised two sons, Marcus and Steven, as well as a smattering of sheep, chickens, and dogs.

Gloria was a beautiful spirit who enjoyed crosswords, adventures, and a good gin and tonic. She worked for Multnomah County in information services until her retirement in 2007. With her quick wit and relaxed demeanor, she cultivated a large and loving group of friends. She spent countless hours sewing quilts for loved ones and Project Linus.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by her sons, Steven and Marcus Pickering; sister, Dianne Danielson; brother, William Cretcher; sister-in-law, Lois Ruskell; as well as several nieces and nephews, friends, and her beloved dog, Duchess.

There will be a celebration of life on Sun., June 30th at the Red Cross Building, 605 Barnes St., Vancouver, WA 98661 from 11:30 2:30p.m. We will be honoring her memory with the bright colors and good company that she loved.

For those who wish, contributions can be made to the ALS Association or a .

