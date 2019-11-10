Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cascadia Cremation and Burial Services 6903 E 18TH ST #A VANCOUVER , WA 98661 (360)-213-2060 Send Flowers Obituary



GLENN DOUGLAS HARDING

December 15, 1946 ˜ October 26, 2019



Glenn Douglas Harding, 72, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away on October 26, 2019 after fighting a long battle with Muscular Dystrophy. Glenn grew up on a farm in the Proebstel area of Vancouver and was active in school sports, especially football.

After graduating from Evergreen High School in 1965, Glenn began his career in the trucking industry as a long-distance household mover. Over the course of his career, Glenn drove over a million miles and passed through all 48 continental states. He finished his career as Safety Director for Gulick Trucking, before retiring in March 2018.

Glenn had a passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles and they were his main mode of transportation for over 30 years. This passion took him on many adventures, including multiple trips to Sturgis, making many friends along the way. He loved music, classic cars and was always picking up new hobbies, even learning the art of quilting in his later years. Glenn gave love freely, was loved by many and his spirit will be greatly missed.

He was married most recently to Pat Warwick in 2018, who survives him. Glenn is also survived by his sons, Doug Harding and Ken Harding; his daughter, Marcy Harding; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother, Ken Harding; and two sisters, Shirlene Buckmiller and Jill Short.

Glenn was predeceased by his father, Douglas Harding; and his mother, Shirley Wolf.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to OHSU’s Neuromuscular Disease Center.

Please sign his guest book @

Glenn Douglas Harding, 72, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away on October 26, 2019 after fighting a long battle with Muscular Dystrophy. Glenn grew up on a farm in the Proebstel area of Vancouver and was active in school sports, especially football.After graduating from Evergreen High School in 1965, Glenn began his career in the trucking industry as a long-distance household mover. Over the course of his career, Glenn drove over a million miles and passed through all 48 continental states. He finished his career as Safety Director for Gulick Trucking, before retiring in March 2018.Glenn had a passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles and they were his main mode of transportation for over 30 years. This passion took him on many adventures, including multiple trips to Sturgis, making many friends along the way. He loved music, classic cars and was always picking up new hobbies, even learning the art of quilting in his later years. Glenn gave love freely, was loved by many and his spirit will be greatly missed.He was married most recently to Pat Warwick in 2018, who survives him. Glenn is also survived by his sons, Doug Harding and Ken Harding; his daughter, Marcy Harding; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother, Ken Harding; and two sisters, Shirlene Buckmiller and Jill Short.Glenn was predeceased by his father, Douglas Harding; and his mother, Shirley Wolf.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to OHSU’s Neuromuscular Disease Center.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close