GLENN C. LAFAVE
May 15, 1930 ˜ April 18, 2019
Glenn LaFave was born to Frank and Esther LaFave in Everson, WA. He left this world for his heavenly home surrounded by his family at home in Vancouver, WA. He graduated from Ferndale High School where he set a school record time for running the mile in track.
Upon completing high school, Glenn served in the Navy from 1948 to 1952 during the Korean War. He had a lifelong pride in his military service.
Glenn graduated from Western Washington State College with a BA degree in Business in 1956.
In 1952, he met and married his one true love, Lorraine Torgerson. They were married for 66 years. Glenn was a true family man who made his family his priority always.
A member of Vancouver First United Methodist Church for over 50 years, he especially enjoyed his time as an usher.
Glenn’s career in banking and finance included positions in Bellingham, Olympia and finally in Vancouver at First Federal Savings & Loan and Cascade Mortgage. Having always enjoyed the business community in downtown Vancouver, he didn’t retire until the age of 80.
Glenn was active in several community organizations including Vancouver Rotary Club, Dawnbreakers, Junior Achievement, First United Methodist Church Foundation and he enjoyed ringing bells at Christmas for Salvation Army contributions.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Lorraine; children: Susan (Tim), Cheryl (Rick) and Jon (Roxanne); 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Dick and David.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, May 17 at 2p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 401 East 33rd St., Vancouver, WA 98663.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in his name to the church foundation at the address above.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on May 12, 2019