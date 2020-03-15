Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glendean Mary Harkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



GLENDEAN MARY COLEBANK HARKINS

July 4, 1925 ˜ March 6, 2020



Glendean Mary Colebank Harkins passed away peacefully in her home at VanMall Retirement Community in Vancouver, WA on March 6, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born on July 4, 1925, in British Columbia, Canada, where she grew up with her parents, Gale and Mary Colebank, one brother and six sisters.

Glendean later worked there as a logging camp cook, where she met and married her husband of 51 years, Steven L. Harkins. In the mid-50’s the family moved to California, and as a homemaker and mother, Glendean raised three daughters, Rita McColgin (Gene), Lana Conney (Chris), Karen Jackson (Gary) and one son, Don Harkins (Sonja). In the late 60’s, the family moved to the State of Washington and settled in the Battle Ground area on their small farm.

Outdoors and gardening were Glendean’s passion. She loved the farm life, and always enjoyed her vegetable gardens, flowers, and riding horses up into her late seventies. Glendean loved music. Music was always a part of her life. She would have her country western music playing every chance she had, and up into her 90’s she was still going to the Senior Center to dance. But most importantly of all, she cherished her family, being blessed with four children, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Glendean was preceded in death by her husband, Steve; her daughter, Lana; her parents, Gale and Mary; one brother and three sisters.

A Celebration of Life will take place in a few weeks.

“I know how much you love me, as much as I love you,

and each time you think of me, I know you will miss me too.

But when tomorrow starts without me,

please try to understand, that an angel came

and called my name and took me by the hand.”

